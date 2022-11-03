×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Speeding driver arrested for 'possession of submachine gun'

By TIMESLIVE - 03 November 2022 - 12:43
An Uzi was seized by police during a search of a vehicle.
An Uzi was seized by police during a search of a vehicle.
Image: SAPS

The driver of a vehicle stopped by Western Cape police, who noticed it speeding, is expected to appear in court soon after allegedly being found in possession of a submachine gun and ammunition.

Clanwilliam police patrolling the N7 spotted the vehicle “driving at high speed in the direction of Cape Town” in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The members gave chase and stopped the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle and the occupant, they confiscated an Uzi firearm and ammunition,” police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said on Thursday.

“The man was arrested and

‘Murder and suicide’ tragedy unfolds in car park at Durban mall

Police are investigating what pushed a Durban man to allegedly shoot a woman known to him and turn the gun on himself in the car park at a shopping ...
News
3 days ago

detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

And in a separate bust on Wednesday, police in Delft on the outskirts of Cape Town stopped and searched a 16-year-old male and confiscated a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

“The male was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said Swartbooi.

The suspects are expected to make their court appearances in the Clanwilliam and Bellville magistrate’s courts.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...