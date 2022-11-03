Durban pensioners chase and arrest armed post office robbers

A group of senior citizens showed two armed robbers their might when they chased them and made a citizen's arrest in Durban on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said three armed men entered a post office in Lamontville at 10am and held up the staff in front of pensioners.
“There were about 200 elderly people waiting patiently for their pension payouts when the gunmen entered and held the staff at gunpoint. They forced the manager and staff to open the safe and stole two bags containing cash.”
But a group of senior citizens were having none of it.
They gathered and chased the suspects and managed to apprehend two of the three men.
“Unfortunately, the suspect carrying [the] cash and a firearm managed to flee into the bushes. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.”
Gwala said the two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested and will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday on charges of business robbery.
