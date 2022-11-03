×

South Africa

Durban pensioners chase and arrest armed post office robbers

03 November 2022 - 11:48
Orrin Singh Reporter
A group of senior citizens nabbed two armed robbers who held up a post office in Lamontville in Durban on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

A group of senior citizens showed two armed robbers their might when they chased them and made a citizen's arrest in Durban on Wednesday. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said three armed men entered a post office in Lamontville at 10am and held up the staff in front of pensioners.

There were about 200 elderly people waiting patiently for their pension payouts when the gunmen entered and held the staff at gunpoint. They forced the manager and staff to open the safe and stole two bags containing cash.”

But a group of senior citizens were having none of it.

They gathered and chased the suspects and managed to apprehend two of the three men.

“Unfortunately, the suspect carrying [the] cash and a firearm managed to flee into the bushes. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.”

Gwala said the two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested and will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday on charges of business robbery.

TimesLIVE

