Mabirimisa bus company owner wins appeal against father's widow over spoils of estate
The Mabirimisa Bus Service company tycoon has been vindicated by the courts once again after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein ruled that he did not prevent his father's widow, 91, and her children benefiting from his estate.
Sowetan previously reported that the Limpopo businessman, Arnold Mabirimisa, was dragged to court by his late father Josiah Mabirimisa’s second wife Nyamukamadi and her children over the spoils of his estate. Arnold is Josiah’s first son with his first wife Denga Denga, who is also deceased.
The late Josiah was the owner of the popular Mabirimisa Bus Service company based in Nzhelele, Venda, which transports people across different parts of Limpopo's Vhembe district.
Nyamukamadi had accused Arnold of taking over the estate while leaving her and her seven children destitute following her husband’s death 34 years ago.
Millionaire’s widow claims late husband’s son left her destitute
At the centre of the dispute were assets, including a R3m life insurance payout, a 1982 Mercedes Benz, a tractor, an orchard and goats.
Nyamukamadi first approached the Limpopo High Court in 2021 but lost the case after the court found that the estate had been properly executed under the Black Administrations Act which was repealed in 2007.
Following this defeat, Nyamukamadi approached the SCA this year in a bid to reverse the high court judgment, but on Monday the court dismissed the appeal, dashing her dreams of getting a share in her late husband’s estate.
The SCA found that Arnold had proven that the administration of the estate was properly concluded under the supervision of a magistrate.
Arnold and his legal representative declined to comment on the outcome of the case.
But Nyamukamadi’s daughter Masindi said the family was shattered after losing the appeal.
“Our mother cried when she heard the news and she has not been doing well since Monday. We feel that the justice system in South Africa favours those with money and when you are poor you will be left out,” Masindi said.
She said their mother had never benefited from their late father’s estate and had continued to suffer financially. “Even the settlement they claim was made, my mother was never a part of,” Masindi said.
Masindi said this was not the end of their fight, adding that they were discussing their options with their lawyers.
In the SCA judgment, Judge MB Molemela said Arnold had submitted concrete evidence before the court reflecting how a settlement agreement was drafted for the estate, which included a payment of R1.4m into a trust account to benefit all three houses.
The arrangement was that a deposit of R50,000 would be paid in March 2006, followed by R15,000 monthly instalments to benefit the widows and children of the late Josiah.
“As I have said, the first respondent [Arnold] averred that he had fully complied with his obligations under the settlement agreement. Proof of cheque payments was attached to the answering affidavit. Also attached was the following letter authored by the magistrate,” Molemela said.
He said he agreed with Arnold’s version, adding that it had been backed up by correspondence from a magistrate.
“I agree with the respondent's submission that the estate in question was administered and wound up under the Black Administration Act in 1998 and cannot be administered anew in terms of the Administration of Estates Act,” Molemela stated.
The court, however, said it would not make an order on costs as this would not be in the interests of justice.
