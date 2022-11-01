Buthelezi dismissed the backlash, saying the king, like his father, late king Goodwill Zwelithini, was a Christian.
“I do not regret asking the archbishop to perform this service and I believe it was done in a superbly dignified manner. If there is any blame to be apportioned, that blame should fall squarely on my shoulders,” he said.
The certificate bestowed on King Misuzulu by Ramaphosa at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium recognises him as the legitimate monarch of the AmaZulu in terms of section 8(1) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. Among others provisions, it confirms the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom, customary and applicable laws.
LISTEN | Ritual was wholly appropriate for a Christian king: Buthelezi
Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Tuesday addressed controversy about an Anglican ritual that was performed during a ceremony on Saturday at which President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
