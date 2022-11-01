×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Ritual was wholly appropriate for a Christian king: Buthelezi

By TIMES LIVE - 01 November 2022 - 16:39
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba anoints King Misuzulu KaZwelithini with oil at the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba anoints King Misuzulu KaZwelithini with oil at the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Tuesday addressed controversy about an Anglican ritual that was performed during a ceremony on Saturday at which President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

LISTEN HERE:

Buthelezi dismissed the backlash, saying the king, like his father, late king Goodwill Zwelithini, was a Christian.  

“I do not regret asking the archbishop to perform this service and I believe it was done in a superbly dignified manner. If there is any blame to be apportioned, that blame should fall squarely on my shoulders,” he said. 

The certificate bestowed on King Misuzulu by Ramaphosa at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium recognises him as the legitimate monarch of the AmaZulu in terms of section 8(1) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. Among others provisions, it confirms the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom, customary and applicable laws.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...