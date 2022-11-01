Medi Response said its search-and-rescue division is on the scene, which involved six vehicles and two trucks.
“One light motor vehicle was swept beneath a truck and severely damaged, killing all four occupants.
“Multiple patients are being treated and extrication of the deceased is ongoing.
“Traffic remains affected.”
TimesLIVE
Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill
Image: Medi Response
Four women were killed in a nine-vehicle collision on the N3 eastbound near the Mariannhill toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Medi Response said its search-and-rescue division is on the scene, which involved six vehicles and two trucks.
“One light motor vehicle was swept beneath a truck and severely damaged, killing all four occupants.
“Multiple patients are being treated and extrication of the deceased is ongoing.
“Traffic remains affected.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos