South Africa

Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill

01 November 2022 - 12:07
Orrin Singh Reporter
The jaws of life are being used to free the bodies of four women who were killed on the N3 eastbound (towards Durban) before the Mariannhill toll plaza on Tuesday.
Image: Medi Response

Four women were killed in a nine-vehicle collision on the N3 eastbound near the Mariannhill toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Medi Response said its search-and-rescue division is on the scene, which involved six vehicles and two trucks.

“One light motor vehicle was swept beneath a truck and severely damaged, killing all four occupants.

Multiple patients are being treated and extrication of the deceased is ongoing.

“Traffic remains affected.”

TimesLIVE

