Suspects wanted for violent crimes arrested after shoot-out with police
Two wanted suspects positively linked to serious crimes in Limpopo are behind bars.
This follows an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the trio task team in Vhembe district at Fondwe village on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they apprehended the suspects and recovered three firearms and ammunition.
“Police received and operationalised information about the suspects allegedly responsible for murders, robberies, rapes and burglaries committed in the Thohoyandou, Levubu, Waterval, Malamulele, Siloam, Mphephu, Vuwani and Saselamani policing precincts,” he said.
Mojapelo said when the team approached the identified location, the suspects allegedly started shooting at them.
“One suspect was arrested. The other, who was apparently injured during the shoot-out, managed to evade arrest. Two pistols with serial numbers filed off were recovered at the scene,” he said.
Mojapelo said the team hunted for the suspect who evaded arrest. Early on Sunday, information was received about an unknown injured man who had entered an unoccupied house in Mandala village in the Siloam policing area.
On arrival, the team found the suspect with a bullet wound and arrested him.
“Police recovered three pistols and a pellet gun. He was identified as the suspect who evaded arrest. He has been admitted to hospital under police guard.” Mojapelo said.
“The suspects, aged 21 and 34, will appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon, facing charges of attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. Investigations are underway to link the suspects with a series of serious crimes.”
