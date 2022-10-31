×

South Africa

Body recovered after fire sweeps through Masiphumelele in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 31 October 2022 - 11:04
One body was recovered after the overnight blaze. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/yelantsev

The body of one person with fatal burn wounds was recovered early on Monday after a fire, fanned by strong overnight winds, swept through Masiphumelele in Cape Town.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2.45am.

“Kommetjie Road fire station’s crew was first on the scene and confirmed many informal structures burning, fanned by a strong south-easterly wind, and called for more resources to help bring the blaze under control,” said the city’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“A total of 18 firefighting appliances and about 70 firefighters from fire stations are at the scene.”

The fire was brought under control just before 5am.

“At this stage, one body was discovered with fatal burn wounds,” said Carelse.

TimesLIVE

