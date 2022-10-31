“There is an increase in mosquito populations from end August onwards, bearing in mind we are talking of nuisance mosquitoes, as malaria vectors do not occur in Durban and surroundings.”
He said the April floods had nothing to do with the increase.
“I don’t think the April floods have anything to do with the current situation, as the winter months would have restricted mosquito breeding. As flood waters receded, breeding sites would have been created, especially for Aedes mosquitoes, but this would have had an impact in June/July and not six months later.”
Bloodsuckers common in Durban during this time of the year, says expert
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa
The annoying buzzing while you sleep at night and bite marks are common in Durban during this time of year.
Durban residents have been complaining on social media and insisting there is something unusual about the number of mosquitoes in the area, but there isn’t.
Prof Raj Maharaj of the South African Medical Research Council’s malaria unit in Durban, who is an extraordinary professor for the UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, told TimesLIVE the presence of mosquitoes in Durban at this time of year was not unusual.
