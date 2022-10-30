×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Six people shot dead in Finetown after chicken feet vendors pelt robbers with stones

30 October 2022 - 11:43
Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF

Six people were shot dead in Finetown, Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night when robbers targeted street vendors selling chicken feet, Gauteng police said.

Those killed included bystanders and vendors.

Another five people were injured. “It is reported that about four suspects tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet. The vendors allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects and their vehicle’s rear window was damaged,” provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili told TimesLIVE.

“The suspects drove off and came back on foot after a while, armed with firearms. They then shot at the vendors and bystanders, leaving 11 people shot, six dead and five injured. “Three men and a woman died on the scene, while two women died on arrival in hospital.

“Another five men and a woman are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.” The incident happened on the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets in Finetown around 10pm. Muridili said the provincial commissioner had mobilised maximum resources to investigate the shooting. TimesLIVE 

ANC councillors, activists taken out

Some of the ANC councillors and activists murdered in the past year:
News
2 days ago

Heavy sentences for men who robbed tavern and murdered retired teacher

The high court has handed heavy sentences to two men for the murder of a retired teacher during a robbery at a tavern in Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...