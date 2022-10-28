Heavy sentences for men who robbed tavern and murdered retired teacher

The high court has handed heavy sentences to two men for the murder of a retired teacher during a robbery at a tavern in Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga.
The pair were also found guilty of culpable homicide after the death of their accomplice in an accident while fleeing the scene.
The Mpumalanga high court, sitting in Graskop, on Friday sentenced Ramodimo Sandton Mailula, 32, from Acornhoek to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 15 years for culpable homicide, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition.
His accomplice, Lawrence Menzi Mashego, 31, from Marite, was sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment for murder and 10 years’ imprisonment on each of the two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
On July 30 last year, Piet Jabulani Nxumayo, 70, was in a tavern in Ludlow Trust when the assailants fatally shot him. They robbed the patrons of their cellphones, cash, and alcohol.
They then instructed the cashier and the patrons to load alcohol into the deceased’s Toyota Hilux bakkie and drove away in it.
“While driving away they were involved in an accident which fatally killed one of the co-assailants Zwelithini Kubayi, 31,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.
At the accident scene, police, found Nxumayo's identity card and driver’s licence, as well as a firearm and ammunition. The two men were arrested.
The pair pleaded not guilty and denied their involvement.
However several patrons from the tavern were able to identify the two men.
