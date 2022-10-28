×

E-tolls infrastructure can be put to other uses

Gantries may be used as speed traps

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has hinted at using gantries for combating crime in the province

By Phuti Mpyane - 28 October 2022 - 08:34
A victory celebration on the Hans Schoeman Street bridge over the N1, Randburg, on Wednesday afternoon, after the end-of-e-tolls announcement. Picture: OUTA.
As finance minister Enoch Godongwana effectively put a nail in the coffin of the contentious Gauteng e-tolls saga, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufu has suggested the infrastructure be converted to speed traps

Godongwana used the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday to announce that an alternative funding mechanism for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) would have to be found by the Gauteng provincial government , which is under the stewardship of Lesufi.

Lesufi has suggested that these gantries be used in combating and intercepting criminal activity, which is at unacceptable level in the province. 

Another  way the auithorities can use the gantries is for road infri

ngements. The system lends itself to average speed monitoring and prosecution of driving infringements, as a two-pronged approach for revenue collection and bolstering road safety efforts.

So while Gautengers can rejoice the fall of the e-tolls, they may have to pay for not adhering to road rules thanks to the same e-toll gantries. 

The Automobile Association of SA (AA) says the national government’s commitment to pay 70% of outstanding e-tolls debt for the is welcome. The remaining 30% of the debt will be paid by Gauteng.

Currently the provincial roads budget is about R9bn annually. However, in each of the last two years, R2bn has, for instance, been allocated to the Gautrain, according to the AA. The association says these are all positive developments, but the concern now is how the maintenance of roads in the province, and development of the additional phases of the GFIP, will be funded.

Lesiba Mpya, spokesperson for the Gauteng department of transport and logistics, says a consultative process by the premier's office is underway to discuss a way forward, especially how the government will fund the 30% debt shortfall the province has now inherited.

“We have to learn from previous mistakes while not allowing these gantries to become white elephants,” Mpya said. 

