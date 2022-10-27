The Western Cape education department has revealed that only one matriculant will be writing isiZulu (home language) in the province this year.
It was the same for Hebrew (second additional language), Latin (second additional language), Sepedi (first additional language), Sepedi (home language), Sesotho (first additional language), and sport and exercise science which each have a single candidate writing.
This was shared by provincial education MEC David Maynier on Thursday, who said it was all systems go for the 2022 matric exams in the province.
Maynier said 73,846 candidates are set to write the National Senior Certificate exams in the Western Cape this year. Of these, 62,361 are full-time candidates and 11,485 are part-time.
The exams kick off with English (home language), English (first additional language) and English (second additional language) papers on Monday.
He said 124 papers will be written over the exam period. The subject with the largest number of candidates is maths literacy, with 49,672 writing paper 1 on November 4 and paper 2 on November 7.
Single candidates in Western Cape to write matric exams in isiZulu, Sepedi, Hebrew and Latin
Image: Esa Alexander
The Western Cape education department has revealed that only one matriculant will be writing isiZulu (home language) in the province this year.
It was the same for Hebrew (second additional language), Latin (second additional language), Sepedi (first additional language), Sepedi (home language), Sesotho (first additional language), and sport and exercise science which each have a single candidate writing.
This was shared by provincial education MEC David Maynier on Thursday, who said it was all systems go for the 2022 matric exams in the province.
Maynier said 73,846 candidates are set to write the National Senior Certificate exams in the Western Cape this year. Of these, 62,361 are full-time candidates and 11,485 are part-time.
The exams kick off with English (home language), English (first additional language) and English (second additional language) papers on Monday.
He said 124 papers will be written over the exam period. The subject with the largest number of candidates is maths literacy, with 49,672 writing paper 1 on November 4 and paper 2 on November 7.
KZN education department confident of achieving 80% matric pass rate
“The exams will be overseen by 1,889 invigilators at 478 examination centres and 870,000 answer scripts will then be marked by our 3,313 markers at 11 marking centres. The invigilators and the markers received training during October.”
Maynier appealed to the public to ensure that the exams are not disrupted.
“We appeal to all social organisations, political groups and communities to ensure that exams can take place without disruption, and not to compromise our matrics’ chances in any way. Our matrics must be our province’s VIPs for the duration of the exams,” he said.
“We are pleased that our practical exams were completed without incident this week, despite load-shedding concerns.
“Load-shedding is less of an issue for the written exams as venues are required to have natural light, and if there are any problems, learners can be shifted to another venue. Our districts monitor the situation closely and deal with any problems that arise on a case-by-case basis.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos