'Most police don't use psychological support'
Majority of cops fear committing career suicide
Many police officers do not enrol for psychological support and counselling out of fear that their mental health information could be leaked, leading to them losing out on possible promotions in future.
Every year, between 5% and 10% of the men and women in blue use Polmed, a medical aid for police officers that has 170,000 members, and between 12% and 16% of police officers utilise the mental support system within the police service, otherwise known as the employee health and wellness programme (EHW). ..
