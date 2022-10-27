Kidnapped Nkangala municipal manager and driver found alive

Kidnapped Nkangala municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni have been found alive on Wednesday evening.

The Mpumalanga police say the two were found in Diepsloot in Gauteng on Wednesday October 26.

“It is said that both were reportedly dumped by their assailants in the bushes near the N14 Road in Diepsloot. It is said that the driver was tied with some ropes but she somehow managed to manoeuvre to the road whereby a taxi driver saw her as she was looking for help. She then related the story to the taxi driver who then immediately informed the police.” said spokesperson of the Mpumalanga police colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Mdhluli said after being found and taken to the Diepsloot police station, the two were sent to hospital and are set to be reunited with their families on Thursday.

“The police then went with them to the bushes where the municipal manager was found,”

He said that no-one has been arrested yet.

Skosana and Mtsweni were kidnapped on October 20, at the Nkangala district municipal gates by men who pretended to be police and were wearing police uniform.

The victim's vehicle was recovered on the same day abandoned in one of the surrounding mines in Middelburg.

The wheelchair as well as other properties of the victims were also recovered together with the abandoned vehicle however there was no sign of the victims.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Mpumalanga police, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has expressed her gratitude to all members from both Gauteng DPCI and Mpumalanga as well as the taxi driver who acted as a good samaritan upon seeing the municipal manager's driver calling for help on the road.

Mdhluli said investigation is still continuing and they are asking anyone who can help bring the kidnappers to book to contact their nearest police station.