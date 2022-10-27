'Ineffective police counselling service needs to be redesigned'
Wellness support must not be offered at police stations
A psychologist who privately gives support to police says there has to be a redesign in how the service is given to officers at a police station.
Nkululeko Mhlongo, a psychologist based in Fourways, Johannesburg, said the way in which the current health and wellness support is offered does not encourage officers to consult...
'Ineffective police counselling service needs to be redesigned'
Wellness support must not be offered at police stations
A psychologist who privately gives support to police says there has to be a redesign in how the service is given to officers at a police station.
Nkululeko Mhlongo, a psychologist based in Fourways, Johannesburg, said the way in which the current health and wellness support is offered does not encourage officers to consult...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos