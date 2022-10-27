Eastern Cape transport department resuscitates N2 Wild Coast project

Nqatha said the team would meet traditional leaders, business owners and community leaders on Friday to ensure the project was not halted again.
An 11-member delegation led by Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha descended on Jama village on Thursday to iron out differences which have resulted in significant delays in the N2 Wild Coast road project.
Construction of the road is reportedly aimed at improving access to KwaZulu-Natal and national supply chains, and will cover more than 400km. It was initially rejected by some who said there wasn't proper relocation planning and that it divided villages.
Nqatha, who now chairs the political oversight committee tasked with ensuring the project is delivered within scope, budget and set time, visited seven families who were removed from their homes to make a way for the project.
“They were given temporary structures and some had their houses rebuilt. We wanted to check if the work is going well and how they are adjusting,” he said.
It was discovered that the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) had taken steps to attend to their needs, added Nqatha. “But we are deeply concerned that some of the families have remained in temporary structures since 2019 due to a combination of factors. One was a strike resulting in the company which was doing the project leaving the site and the second was Covid-19, which resulted in the hard lockdown.”
Nqatha said the team would meet traditional leaders, business owners and community leaders on Friday to ensure the project was not halted again.
“Any stoppage is costly to the government as construction companies charge for standing time, which totals millions of rand. We can no longer afford that,” he said.
Ward 25 councillor Mpetha Ndovela said Nqatha’s visit vindicated him.
“People have asked questions I was unable to respond to. I am [glad] they engaged and found each other,” he said, adding that residents wanted the development to continue.
“Now they seem to understand the importance of this project and how it will benefit them.”
Noxolo Notshili-Cabela, 39, of Jama village, said she hoped the project would resume soon.
“We wish to benefit from the project in terms of getting employment. There is a high level of unemployment here,” she said.
Notshili-Cabela is among those who were removed from their homes. She lives with her family in a temporary structure.
“We want to carry on with our lives and we are of the view that should the project start, many community members will benefit,” she added.
Another villager, Lubabalo Vumba, said the project was his only hope of bettering his life. The 37-year-old is unemployed and lives with his mother and siblings.
“My dream is to have my own family,” he said. “This project is my only ticket out of poverty.”
