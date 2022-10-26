WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents midterm budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday presenting the midterm budget policy statement in parliament in Cape Town.
Godongwana’s speech comes against the backdrop of the country grappling with cost-of-living challenges and unemployment.
The minister is expected to address issues including Eskom and how the government plans to resolve load-shedding.
