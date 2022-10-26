×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents midterm budget speech

By TimesLIVE - 26 October 2022 - 13:45

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday presenting the midterm budget policy statement in parliament in Cape Town.

Godongwana’s speech comes against the backdrop of the country grappling with cost-of-living challenges and unemployment.

The minister is expected to address issues including Eskom and how the government plans to resolve load-shedding. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail