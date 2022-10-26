×

South Africa

Top teacher a whizz at technology

Mokgalaka taught himself coding during Covid lockdown

26 October 2022 - 08:06
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

SA’s top teacher taught himself how to code during lockdown and ended up teaching his class to programme robots.

Alfred Mokgalaka, a teacher at Hoërskool Frans du Toit in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, was awarded first place as the country’s best teacher, becoming one of seven teachers in the province to be recognised at the annual National Teaching Awards for 2022.  ..

