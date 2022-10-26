Top teacher a whizz at technology
Mokgalaka taught himself coding during Covid lockdown
SA’s top teacher taught himself how to code during lockdown and ended up teaching his class to programme robots.
Alfred Mokgalaka, a teacher at Hoërskool Frans du Toit in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, was awarded first place as the country’s best teacher, becoming one of seven teachers in the province to be recognised at the annual National Teaching Awards for 2022. ..
