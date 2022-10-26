Kidnapped municipal manager’s family fear for her health
Skosana's children not going to school due to security concerns
The children of kidnapped municipal manager Maggie Skosana have been prevented from attending school over safety concerns.
For six days the family has been praying for the safe return of Skosana, 42, and her driver Gugu Mtsweni, 31, who were kidnapped outside the district municipal offices in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Thursday last week. The family has been advised to keep the children at home...
