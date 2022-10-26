Some school pupils were told not to go to school on Wednesday morning due to the shutdown.
TimesLIVE
Bus torched during Seshego and Polokwane water protest
Image: SUPPLIED
Polokwane police have opened a case of malicious damage to property after a bus was torched during a community protest about water.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said no arrests have been made.
“Police are monitoring the situation,” he said.
The communities of Seshego and Polokwane have embarked on a march to the Polokwane municipality in a bid to have their water woes addressed.
According to community members, residents in Seshego and parts of Polokwane have been experiencing water challenges since August.
