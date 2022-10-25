Man who shot dead girlfriend sentenced to 22 years in prison

The Mthatha regional court on Tuesday sentenced Sivuyile Tshuta, 41, to 22 years’ imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend during a night out last year.
Tshuta entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state, where he admitted to having fatally shot Zandile Ntonga, 40, with his licensed firearm.
According to his plea explanation, on the night of September 17 last year, Tshuta was fetched by his girlfriend from his home in her car. They then went to a braai and drank alcohol.
On their way back, they quarrelled and Tshuta drew his firearm and shot her several times, killing her.
In mitigation, the father of three — who is married to another woman — said he would never again commit such an offence and took full responsibility, claiming alcohol played a role in what he claimed to have been a spur-of-the-moment act.
“The court accepted the plea agreement and confirmed the sentence as agreed between the two parties,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
