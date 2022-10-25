×

South Africa

Fire at SA Army College building in Pretoria under control

By Staff Reporter - 25 October 2022 - 19:30
Emergency services and the SANDF were able to douse the fire.
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio

A fire broke out in an SA Army College building in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday afternoon.

Tshwane emergency medical services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said its team and that of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were able to bring the fire in a storage facility under control.

He said the teams also protected a nearby building that was at risk of catching fire.

"No one was injured as a result of the fire,” Mabaso said.

