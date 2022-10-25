×

South Africa

Culpable homicide conviction for Gauteng teen who killed friend

25 October 2022 - 14:04
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Joshua Edwards was shot dead by a then 17-year-old friend in January last year.
Joshua Edwards was shot dead by a then 17-year-old friend in January last year.
Image: Supplied

An 18-year-old who shot and killed his 16-year-old friend, Joshua Edwards, in Centurion, Gauteng, last year was convicted of culpable homicide on Monday.

The friend, who cannot be named as he was a minor at the time of the shooting, stood trial for murder with his father, who was charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice, failure to lock a gun in a prescribed safe and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Monday, Pretoria magistrate Adriaan Bekker noted serious recklessness.

The boy was also found guilty of being in possession of a firearm and ammunition for which he did not have a licence. 

However, his father was acquitted on all charges.

On January 5 2021 Tim and Julie Edwards received a call that their son, who was at a friend’s house, had been shot dead. 

When the couple arrived at the home Joshua lay in a pool of blood and neither an ambulance nor the police were on the scene.

Tim tried to resuscitate him, but the teen is believed to have died instantly.

Talking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Tim said: “We are not going to stop until everyone involved in Josh’s shooting and cover-up is brought to book. Hopefully, our actions will save a life. We will never find closure, I don’t think it’s possible when you lose a child,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

