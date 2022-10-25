Church wants probe into how Majavu handled funds
Legal eagle says he has done no wrong
The Jerusalema faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church has lodged a complaint against legal heavyweight Adv Zola Majavu for failing to properly account about the church’s funds, which were held in his trust account.
In a written complaint with the Legal Practice Council (LPC), secretary-general of the faction Olebogeng Morabe said Majavu should be investigated on how he handled the funds years ago...
