Sadtu condemns teacher's killing, wants 'justice befitting the crime'

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) wants the justice system to ensure the person behind the death of a Kagisanong Combined School teacher “receives punishment befitting the crime”.
A 21-year-old grade 12 pupil has been arrested for stabbing to death 35-year-old Matefo Mphosela in her home on Thursday night.
“While we commend the South African Police Service (SAPS) for being prompt in apprehending the culprit, it is unfortunate that the country has been robbed of a great teacher. She was a distinguished member and a former site leader of our union,” said Sadtu's Free State branch.
Mphosela's death “has left Sadtu and the department of education poorer. The grade 12 learners and those in other grades she was teaching have been dealt a great blow, especially during this period of preparing for final examinations.
“This incident happened during a month dedicated to celebrating the sterling work done by teachers amid the serious challenges of unsafe work environments, increasing gender-based violence, bullying and drug abuse by learners. Teachers are at the helm of having to deal with all these social ills daily,” the union said.
School stabbing: No arrest yet as pupil remains critical
“Incidents of this nature are contributing negatively to the demand and supply of teachers in the country, where the youth see no need to take teaching as a career. We are further calling on the department of education in the province to speed up the process of counselling teachers and learners at the school after this tragic loss.”
On Friday the department condemned the incident and deployed counsellors to the school in Soutpan, near Brandfort.
