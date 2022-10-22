×

South Africa

Life imprisonment for man who killed girlfriend in Mpumalanga

By TImesLIVE - 22 October 2022 - 10:10
A 49-year-old man who stabbed his girlfriend to death following an argument in Mpumalanga in September 2020 has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The high court in Middelburg convicted and sentenced Lefadi Chego, 49, to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Zama Zithobile Maphisa, 35, in September 2020.

Chego had pleaded guilty.

Chego told the court through his lawyer he was in a relationship with the deceased and their relationship soured after the victim fell pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl.

After the child was born in 2020, the deceased became rude to him and his family.

On September 29 2020, Chego invited Maphisa to an outing in Verena in Mpumalanga, with the hope they could rekindle their relationship.

However, the conversation became confrontational and he ended up stabbing her to death.

“When he realised that the deceased was no longer breathing, he abandoned the deceased’s lifeless body in the resort and threw the murder weapon away,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said on Friday.

Chego then handed over the deceased’s handbag and a cellphone to her cousin and said the deceased was admitted to a hospital in Mpumalanga.

“The accused confessed to the murder a month later and only the empty skull was found.”

Judge Thando Mankge on Friday found no substantial and compelling factors to justify a lesser sentence than the prescribed minimum sentence of life for murder.

In addition, Mankge sentenced Chego to five years for defeating the ends of justice, which will run concurrently with the life sentence.

TimesLIVE

