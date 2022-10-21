A Mpumalanga father is seeking help in finding his son Andries Ntini, 12, who went missing on Sunday.
Lazaros Ntini, from KaMhlushwa near Malelane, last saw his son on Saturday morning when he sent him to his aunt about 1km away from home.
Ntini said Andries, a grade 5 pupil at Educode Academy, spent the night at his relative's place and left on Sunday but never made it home.
“This is killing me, I need my only son. Can anyone help please. We ate breakfast together on Saturday and he went to the aunt because I needed to rest as I was not feeling well. I'm told he arrived but left with my older brother to his home and from there, he went to our other family members and slept there until Sunday.
“But on that Sunday late he is said to have left saying he's coming to me. He never arrived. On Monday morning, I went to check him at his aunt's place as we were about to go to school because he studied where I work but I was told he was not there. I traced his steps and went where he slept on Saturday but was told he left late on Sunday, saying he was coming to me.
“I can't eat. I can't do anything. He was wearing brown trousers and a blue T-shirt when I last saw him,” said Ntini.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said anyone with information should contact police on 10111 or any nearest police station.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
'Help us find our son, Andries'
Boy last seen visiting family members
