EFF wins its first ward in Mpumalanga

The EFF has won its first ward in Mpumalanga.
Mafia Surprise Fane, a former member of EFF's student wing, won ward 11 in Nkomazi local municipality following by-elections in KaHhoyi, near Komatipoort.
Fane, in which he went up against an ANC councillor and an independent candidate.
The by-election was held on Wednesday after the ANC fired six councillors after the party had accused them of rejecting instruction not to nominate Johan Mkhatshwa to stand for Nkomazi mayoral position. Mkhatshwa is among the councillors sacked by ANC.
Despite the order not to contest for mayor, Mkhatshwa went ahead and won in the November 2021 local government elections.
The ANC removed him and the other councillors a few weeks ago, leaving four wards without councillors.
According to the Independent Electoral Commission, more than 2,878 votes were cast in the by-election contested by Fane for IFF, Zandile Ngomane for ANC and Rose Khoza an independent candidate.
Fane won by 57.7% (1,662 votes), followed by Ngomane with 993 votes (34.5%) and Khoza, a former ANC councillor, received 223 votes.
EFF provincial chairperson Collen Sedibe said: “The reason we won that way is because we fielded an activity candidate [who] live with the people and work for the people. He's not a new man but have been with the people of KaHhoyi and they know and understand him that he wants all the best for the community.
“That's why we had and still have trust in him that this community is safe under his leadership. Actually in the province Fane is an example of how a ward councillor candidate of the EFF should be.”
Sedibe also praised Fane for continuing to work for his rural community “regardless of the useless ANC councillors who led there”.
One of the community members
Thandi Mahlalela, a community member, said though she doesn't know Fane personally, she was satisfied with the leadership he brought to KaHhoyi.
“This boy (Fane) when we cried that out children are unemployed, he's the one who led a march to stop all the trains and roads; he told the leadership that people of KaHhoyi are unemployed. My grandchild got a learnership because of him. When I went to vote I said I want the boy who stopped the trains [to raise issues about unemployment],” Mahlalela said.
