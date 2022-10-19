×

South Africa

One-year-old child dies after being trampled by giraffe in nature reserve

By Staff Reporter - 19 October 2022 - 22:34
A child has died and her mother is critical after they were trampled by a giraffe in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Image: File/ Mogens Trolle

A one-year-old toddler has died after she and her mother were trampled by a giraffe at the Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe on Wednesday, said KwaZulu-Natal police. 

The incident happened around 4pm. 

“The child was taken to a nearest doctor's room where she died and the mother, aged 25, was taken to hospital where she is reported to be in a critical condition,” said Lt-Col Noxolo Gwala. 

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. An inquest docket has been opened at Hluhluwe SAPS,” Gwala added. 

TimesLIVE

