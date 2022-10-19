Accused in Zulu killing claims assault by cops
'They asked us why we kill men'
One of the women accused of killing Prince Lethukuthula Zulu has claimed that she and her co-accused were assaulted by police when they were arrested in 2020.
Portia Mmola, 30, who is accused number 4, told the Johannesburg high court yesterday that she was driving with her friends in Pretoria on November 20 2020 when they were stopped by Metro police...
Accused in Zulu killing claims assault by cops
'They asked us why we kill men'
One of the women accused of killing Prince Lethukuthula Zulu has claimed that she and her co-accused were assaulted by police when they were arrested in 2020.
Portia Mmola, 30, who is accused number 4, told the Johannesburg high court yesterday that she was driving with her friends in Pretoria on November 20 2020 when they were stopped by Metro police...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos