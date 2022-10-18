×

Your response to today's front page

By SOWETANLIVE - 18 October 2022 - 10:50

At a rate of about 3 a day, 549 children, some not even a year old, were murdered in the first half of this year.

Sowetan put together a special report on this tragic state of affairs and this is how you responded.

