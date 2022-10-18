Your response to today's front page

At a rate of about 3 a day, 549 children, some not even a year old, were murdered in the first half of this year.
Sowetan put together a special report on this tragic state of affairs and this is how you responded.
Reminder to the kind of journalism we need. Journalism with a purpose. Journalism that appeals to the soul. Journalism that brings to the front page social issue, in an effort to nation build. Contribute by buying a hard copy today.R6.10 (Swaz, Les 6.50, Bots 8.00 incl tax). pic.twitter.com/haw8gDPy3V— Mark K Twain (@SocietyNews) October 18, 2022
Eyi Nwabisa this broke my heart. Thank you for putting it out there we need to really see ourselves as a nation. Our babies don’t deserve none of this— Andile Gaelesiwe (@GaelesiweAndile) October 18, 2022
We NEED help. We are an ugly society of parallels. We have children living in hell lacking basic necessities while a selected few live a life of comfort, safety, all needs met, and self actualisation in the SAME country. https://t.co/DqAXzm4e6A— Ongama Mtimka, … (@omtimka) October 18, 2022
What I wanna know is how many perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted? Did we catch some of them at least?— Banger_za23 (@djwitaphd) October 18, 2022
This tweet is depressing 😟 It's a sad situation and I can't imagine how the parents are feeling!— ShumbaNyamz🦁 (@mhizha_tendai) October 17, 2022
Dreadful. But thanks for this. We need to be reminded of our savage nature, lest we forget.— Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) October 17, 2022
Cyril says he's happy with Cele's performance.Are SAns satisfied, is this the best we can do or is there someone else who can do better?Do we still vote for those acting on our behalf?— Concerned Citizen 🇿🇦💙💛 (@NoVoice2Small) October 17, 2022
This picture broke my heart into small pieces💔💔,it cuts too deep,maybe it’s because lm a parent too…..Kids no longer enjoy their childhood simply because we have to guard them all the time in fear they’ll be next……lts a pity raising kids in South Africa 🚮🚮— No_Buhle (@Nobuhle8230) October 18, 2022
💔💔💔💔The Department of Women and Children sits in the @PresidencyZA .No even a word.— Revolutionary (@Common_man18) October 17, 2022
This situation needs everyone to stand up, parliament must amend the constitution, judiciary, prosecution and saps needs to step up. Communities needs to also be part, our country is self distracting. Political differences aside— Danny Ocean (@OceanEleven13) October 18, 2022
