WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man
Image: Facebook
A 32-year-old man was shot by an unidentified gunman outside his home in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday.
CCTV footage shows a man alighting from a silver BMW and firing shots at the man, who is about to drive out of his driveway.
The man reverses back into the driveway to escape, but the gunman continues firing and comes to the entrance to the property.
Several dogs rush towards the gunman while the homeowner attempts to drive out of his yard in a bid to escape. One of the dogs is dragged under the car, but manages to escape and run away.
The gunman flees with his accomplice in the BMW.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the victim was shot.
“A case of attempted murder was opened at Phoenix for investigation,” she said.
The condition of the driver and dog has not been established.
