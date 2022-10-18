SPECIAL REPORT | How many more must die?
At a rate of about 3 a day, 549 children, some not even a year old, were murdered in the first half of this year. Sowetan brings to you a special report on this tragic state of affairs.
Unforgivable crime
Stop killing our children. This is a call from civil rights organisations who say the brutal murders and violence against children in the country must end and that harsher sentences must be handed down to perpetrators.
