We will take NPA services to the people, says Northern Cape DPP
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail
Northern Cape director of public prosecutions (DPP) advocate Livingstone Sakata has assured the province prosecutors will defend all victims of crime, including those who are marginalised.
Sakata was updating the media on his office's strategy and performance, especially in dealing with priority crimes.
He also touched on progress made in gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases.
“We are extremely mindful of the dire consequences of our failures. If we fail, there will be anarchy and people will take the law into their hands, and we will have problems of vigilantism,” he said.
Sakata added that his priorities included addressing GBV, intimate partner violence and farm murders.
“The greatest challenge faced by victims [of crime] in the Northern Cape is that citizens generally have vast distances to travel to access services. We have therefore made it a priority to make services of the NPA accessible to the communities.”
He said the NPA in the province would take prosecutions to communities and had embarked on joint initiatives to solve matters such as the DNA backlog.
“I am pleased that the DNA initiative has delivered marvellous results. We have been able to unblock blockages. Cold cases have come to life. Withdrawn cases have been reinstated. I am very thankful for the partnership of all involved in the DNA project initiative.”
He said the number of finalised cases and convictions had also improved.
Sakata added that he was pleased the sexual offences and community affairs (Soca) unit had assisted the NPA by providing case managers to help screen GBV and sexual offences dockets, and hold early-stage consultations with sexual offence and GBV victims.
“We are further motivating for an extra sexual offences court,” he said.
Sakata said such courts had experienced prosecutors who were dedicated, committed and understood victims of crime, which helped to avoid secondary victimisation.
