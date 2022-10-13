Measles presents with fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis, and a runny nose. A maculopapular non-itchy, non-vesicular rash appears on the face, neck, trunk, and limbs, usually on day four of the illness. Other measles complications are pneumonia, scarring of the cornea (kerato-conjunctivitis), and, rarely, encephalitis.
Measles alert for Limpopo district
Three cases of measles from two healthcare facilities have been detected in Limpopo’s Greater Sekhukhune district.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the first two cases had dates of onset of September 22 and 25, and the third case was October 2.
The patients were aged 11 years, one year and 11 months old respectively, with two cases not vaccinated for measles and one with unknown measles vaccination status.
A measles outbreak is classified as three laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported within 30 days in a district, and a public health response investigation is needed to identify new measles cases and vaccination of the contacts to prevent the spread of the disease.
“Clinicians are asked to be on the alert for measles cases, especially in Limpopo, as large measles outbreaks are occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa,” the NICD said.
Zimbabwe measles outbreak blamed on sect gatherings kills 157 children
Measles presents with fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis, and a runny nose. A maculopapular non-itchy, non-vesicular rash appears on the face, neck, trunk, and limbs, usually on day four of the illness. Other measles complications are pneumonia, scarring of the cornea (kerato-conjunctivitis), and, rarely, encephalitis.
Measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person. People of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease.
Clinicians and caregivers should check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure vaccinations are up to date.
While measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months, the NICD said “it is never too late to vaccinate against measles.”
