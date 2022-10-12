A man believed to be the infamous Johannesburg arsonist, who has terrorised residents in the northern suburbs for two years, has been caught and taken into custody.
“The suspect was located walking in Emmarentia,” said Fidelity Security.
Police confirmed the arrest took place at 6pm on Tuesday.
The suspect is wanted for 25 counts of arson, residential burglary and one charge of murder. Elderly Houghton resident Risto Andjelopolj died in hospital in May after he was assaulted and locked inside his home before it was set alight.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the suspect will appear before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
This comes a month after police released an identikit of the suspect.
Muridili confirmed they have arrested the same suspect who they had previously identified, but asked media not to publish his name.
In April, a R100,000 reward for the culprit was offered by Fidelity Security as police and private security joined forces to find the person responsible for breaking into affluent houses and setting them alight.
Fires at homes in Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas have been linked to the alleged arsonist.
Suspected Johannesburg arsonist nabbed in Emmarentia
Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times
A man believed to be the infamous Johannesburg arsonist, who has terrorised residents in the northern suburbs for two years, has been caught and taken into custody.
“The suspect was located walking in Emmarentia,” said Fidelity Security.
Police confirmed the arrest took place at 6pm on Tuesday.
The suspect is wanted for 25 counts of arson, residential burglary and one charge of murder. Elderly Houghton resident Risto Andjelopolj died in hospital in May after he was assaulted and locked inside his home before it was set alight.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the suspect will appear before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
This comes a month after police released an identikit of the suspect.
Muridili confirmed they have arrested the same suspect who they had previously identified, but asked media not to publish his name.
In April, a R100,000 reward for the culprit was offered by Fidelity Security as police and private security joined forces to find the person responsible for breaking into affluent houses and setting them alight.
Fires at homes in Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas have been linked to the alleged arsonist.
Fidelity said the takedown happened after a tipoff was received.
“A specialist tactical operation was launched by the police Serious and Violent Crimes Gauteng operations team, assisted by police Counter Intelligence Investigations head office, Joburg K9 division, members of Fidelity’s Specialised Services unit and CAP Security.
“The teams were able to expertly detain and arrest the suspect. Fortunately there were no shots fired and no injuries reported. The suspect is in custody at the designated police station.”
Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, said the company had set up a tip-off line after announcing the reward in April for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist.
“The tip-off is from that line so as soon as the suspect is convicted we will honour the reward,” he said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela applauded “all the law-abiding citizens of Gauteng for their tip-offs following the publishing of the wanted suspect’s photo in early September”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos