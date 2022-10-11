×

South Africa

Sex workers protest outside court as man facing six murder cases make appearance

11 October 2022 - 11:05
Members of the National Sex workers Movement outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for the murder case of 6 sex workers.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Organisations representing sex workers have gathered outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court where the man accused of killing six women will make his first appearance.

Members of Sisonke Sex Workers Forum stood at the entrance of the court on Tuesday morning with placards written “my work should not cost my life”, among others.

Katlego Rasebitse, the spokesperson for the organisation, said the killing of six women believed to be sex workers was a result the failure by government to decriminalise sex work.

“We have been calling for the decriminalisation of sex work for the last 20 years. Black women are being targeted not only by society but also by the police.

“We are going to use this case to make the biggest noise ever about the plight of sex workers. This is a massacre in terms of the sex work industry. It is a big blow… Women are being murdered for their survival,” Rasebitse said.

On Sunday, six bodies were discovered, one in a room inside the building in the Johannesburg inner city, another in an industrial skip bin while two others were found in separate wheelie bins. The last two bodies were found in two separate vans parked inside the building. 

Man (21) arrested after grisly discovery of 6 bodies

A man has been arrested after police discovered six bodies in a building in Johannesburg central.
News
1 day ago

Sex workers said the “charming” young man has been fetching their colleagues every Sunday for the past six weeks and each time, none of them returned.

He allegedly used different vehicles to collect sex workers from the streets and promised a higher pay if they go with him to a place he had booked.

According to sex workers, the first woman to disappear was reported missing at the Jeppe police station but police did very little to find her.

The young man is facing six counts of murder.

dlaminip@sowetan.co.za

Sex workers lured by 'charmer boy never returned'

Over the past six weeks, a man has been picking up sex workers working on the streets of downtown Johannesburg on Sundays, and in each case none of ...
News
9 hours ago

Neighbours unsuspecting of dead bodies in panel beating shop

Residents who live next to the building where six bodies were discovered said they did not suspect any foul play despite picking up the smell.
News
1 day ago

Sweat calls for police to handle sex workers' cases better

The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) says more lives could be saved if police can handle cases involving sex workers better.
News
9 hours ago

