Woman arrested for killing teen, injuring mom and toddler
'Slain victim had visible stab wound on chest and throat'
A 36-year-old woman is expected to appear in court on Monday for the murder of her 13-year-old son and on two additional counts of attempted murder of her eight-month-old toddler and her mother.
Police said the woman was arrested in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, on Friday. ..
Woman arrested for killing teen, injuring mom and toddler
'Slain victim had visible stab wound on chest and throat'
A 36-year-old woman is expected to appear in court on Monday for the murder of her 13-year-old son and on two additional counts of attempted murder of her eight-month-old toddler and her mother.
Police said the woman was arrested in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, on Friday. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos