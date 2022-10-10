''Applicants of the Covid-19 SRD are encouraged not to change their bank details frequently because every change requires that the new account be verified. Once your bank details are loaded or updated, please wait for a response from your bank before changing your details.
More than 7 million people receiving R350 social grant
Relatives caring for orphaned children urged to apply for top-up grant
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
More than 7 million people are receiving the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant monthly after its extension in April, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said on Monday.
Zulu said nearly 7.5-million people are receiving the grant on a monthly basis since additional qualifying criteria were introduced after the extension of the SRD grant until March 2023.
She was speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria where she also gave an update on the distribution of the SRD grant and progress on the child support grant top-up.
Zulu said the department has faced challenges during the distribution of the R350 grant.
She said beneficiaries providing incorrect banking details are one of the problems that led to recipients not receiving the R350 grant on time.
She urged recipients to enter correct banking details.
Sassa’s smartphone requirement excludes vulnerable applicants, says DA
''Applicants of the Covid-19 SRD are encouraged not to change their bank details frequently because every change requires that the new account be verified. Once your bank details are loaded or updated, please wait for a response from your bank before changing your details.
