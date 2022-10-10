“It is reported that on the 2nd of October 2022 at 8pm; the suspect was seen with the deceased woman. She was never seen again until her body was discovered on Sunday morning. The clothes she was wearing matches the description of one of the missing persons reported recently,” Muridili said.
Man (21) arrested after grisly discovery of 6 bodies
Image: STOCK IMAGE
A man has been arrested after police discovered six bodies in a building in Johannesburg central.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the bodies were discovered on Sunday after officers were called to the building due to a foul smell coming out of one of the rooms.
“That is when a body of a woman was found. A preliminary investigation led the police to the suspect believed to be the last person seen with the deceased woman.
Bodies of six zama zamas found scattered in an old mine along N1 in Joburg
“It is reported that on the 2nd of October 2022 at 8pm; the suspect was seen with the deceased woman. She was never seen again until her body was discovered on Sunday morning. The clothes she was wearing matches the description of one of the missing persons reported recently,” Muridili said.
She added that after the 21-year-old suspect was questioned, police went back to the building and discovered five more bodies in what looked like a makeshift workshop and rubbish dumpsters.
“Unfortunately, the other five bodies are at the late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification. The suspect will be charged with six counts of murder,” Muridili said.
