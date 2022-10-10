Call in army to deal with zama zamas, MP says
Illegal miners ‘armed to the teeth’
The chairperson of the portfolio committee on mineral resources, Sahlulele Luzipo, says the government should consider deploying the army in areas that have been severely affected by illegal mining in order to stop the crime.
“What is becoming a concession is that police on their own [are not enough] with the high calibre rifles that illegal miners are carrying and high explosive material. One of the things that may require an urgent [move] is the use of the army because we are informed that some of these individuals are former army officers from their country of origin. That is one of the urgent things that need to be done,” he said. ..
