BMF acting managing director Philippe Bakahoukoutela announced Nomala’s suspension on Friday.
''The BMF Board resolved to suspend its president, Mr Andile Nomlala, pending an investigation into the allegations and recommendations to the board on the appropriate course of actions emanating from the findings of such investigation.
''The Black Management Forum stands against the abuse of women and is against any form of gender-based violence. The BMF board of directors takes this opportunity to re-affirm its stance against any form of gender [violence],’’ said Bakahoukoutela.
The allegations against Nomlala stem from a former intern of BMF's investment arm who alleged she was “raped and sexually assaulted” by Nomlala at his Bryanston home in Johannesburg in May last year.
She said this happened after attending a work function when Nomlala offered her a lift home but instead drove to his house where he allegedly made sexual advances to her.
Sowetan has established that the complainant and Nomlala have had a personal friendship for months and continued to exchange friendly banter after the alleged incident until earlier last month .
The complainant has opened a case of rape and sexual assault with the police. Investigations are ongoing.
Nomlala has denied the allegations, saying they are an “attempt to weaponise the seriousness of sexual harassment and sexual assault’’.
He further described the allegations as intended to assassinate his character, defame and infringe his reputation and dignity as both a private individual and known public figure.
The complainant is also demanding damages of R5m from the investment arm for unfair dismissal and allegations of rape against Nomlala.
Black Management Forum suspends its president Nomlala over rape allegations
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Black Management Forum (BMF) has suspended its president Andile Nomlala pending an investigation into the rape and sexual assault allegations levelled against him.
In a statement, Nomlala said he received correspondence from the board stating that it has resolved to suspend him pending the outcome of the investigation.
''I accept the suspension and I am stepping aside as this will allow me to focus full-time on fighting these unfortunate accusations. I pledge my complete cooperation with the suspension and investigation,’’ said Nomlala.
Prior to his suspension, last month Nomlala requested a three-month leave of absence until the investigations are concluded, which BMF accepted.
