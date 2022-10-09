'Free man' Jacob Zuma will attend case against Downer and Maughan — JZ Foundation

Zuma has summonsed Maughan, a News24 journalist, and Downer, lead prosecutor in his corruption and fraud trial, to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court where he intends on privately prosecuting them on allegations that Downer leaked his confidential medical documents to Maughan.

Maughan has launched an urgent application to set aside the summons. She said the summons was a “gross abuse of court process”, obtained for ulterior purposes of intimidating and harassing her and preventing her from doing her job and reporting on his arms deal trial.

Zuma, in an answering affidavit, said Maughan did not dispute she received documents from Downer containing his medical information. He said he wanted to raise preliminary points on the basis of which her application stands to be dismissed or struck off the roll. These included lack of urgency, the court’s lack of jurisdiction to hear her application and prematurity.

Downer has said the private prosecution brought against him was another attempt by the former president to avoid standing trial.