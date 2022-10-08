×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Western Cape amplifies call for kidnappings, extortions task team

08 October 2022 - 12:36
CCTV footage shows the scene of Anichka Penev's kidnapping.
CCTV footage shows the scene of Anichka Penev's kidnapping.
Image: Twitter: @Abramjee

Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, has reiterated his call for the formation of an integrated kidnappings and extortion task team.

Allen was responding on Saturday to news that abducted Cape Town businesswoman Anichka Penev had been reunited with her family on Friday evening.

“We extended our gratitude to those responsible for Penev’s safe return. During this time we will continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Allen.

“I have received confirmation from the acting SAPS provincial commissioner Maj-Gen (Albert) Maqashalala that Penev has been released and that SAPS is still investigating the circumstances about her disappearance.

“We have a clear stance on our approach towards criminals who engage in this type of criminal activity.

“This is unacceptable and we will ensure a thorough investigation is done,” he said.

“In a meeting with the acting provincial police commissioner this week it was agreed that alternatives have to be considered to immediately address the kidnappings.

“With the City of Cape Town, we have consistently called for a fully-fledged integrated task team to address kidnappings and extortions. We can no longer only be receiving reports about data on these matters without implementing preventive operations.”

Penev was kidnapped on September 29 in Blue Downs. Provincial police spokesperson WO Joseph Swartbooi told TimesLIVE on Saturday she had “been safely reunited with her family on Friday. The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping are still under investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Kidnap victim Anichka Penev has been found

Anichka Penev has been reunited with her family after being kidnapped last week, police have confirmed.
News
4 hours ago

No new developments in kidnapping of Ukrainian woman in Cape Town

Police in the Western Cape are appealing for anyone with information regarding the brazen kidnapping of a Ukrainian woman this week to contact them.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12