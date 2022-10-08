×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village

08 October 2022 - 14:02
A Hawks team tracking illegal miners recovered the chrome this week.
A Hawks team tracking illegal miners recovered the chrome this week.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks recovered R600,000 worth of chrome in Limpopo this week.

Capt Matimba Maluleke, spokesperson for the directorate, said investigators found the mineral in Tjibeng village on Thursday.

“Members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, jointly with provincial organised crime, Limpopo illegal mining task team, tactical response team and SSG Security company, seized chrome stockpiles to the value of over R600,000,” said Maluleke.

“It is believed the stockpiles were gathered by suspected illegal miners in the area with the aim of transporting them at a later stage for business purposes. Though the suspects were not found, their mission was disrupted and more disruptive operations will still be conducted.”

TimesLIVE

Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes

A Range Rover Evoque, Ford Raptor, Amarok bakkie, Audi A3 and two Golf GTIs were some of the high-powered vehicles the Hawks seized on Tuesday during ...
News
4 days ago

Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home

A 41-year-old Soweto man allegedly behind a series of cash-in-transit heists was arrested in a Hawks raid on his home where officers recovered ...
News
6 days ago

Former Post Office workers, cop and teacher bust for ‘stealing from Sassa’

The Hawks have arrested four people for allegedly siphoning R10m from the SA Social Security Agency.
News
1 week ago

Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates

The department of home affairs is intensifying its fight against syndicates involved in the sale of SA identities to foreigners.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12