Student's nightmare over 'fake' bus ticket
Fellow travellers prevent passenger being kicked off
A student's journey from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape turned into a nightmare after the coach driver wanted to disembark her about 400km from her destination, accusing her of having used a “fake” ticket.
Inga Qwane, a third-year law student at Wits University, believes that if it were not for the intervention of fellow passengers on board the Intercape bus, the driver would have dumped her in Aliwal North at 4am on Friday. She was on her way home to Qonce (King William's Town) to attend a family traditional ceremony. ..
