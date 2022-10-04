×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg reservoirs 'critically low', residents urged to save water amid heatwave

Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph hospitals affected

By TimesLIVE - 04 October 2022 - 10:37
Rand Water says high water demand is affecting its reservoirs and towers. Stock photo.
Rand Water says high water demand is affecting its reservoirs and towers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG

High water demand during the heatwave is affecting Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers, the utility says, as it appeals to residents to reduce usage.

“Johannesburg Water's network in various parts of the city is severely strained due to high water demand (usage). The direct impact is extremely low levels within various reservoirs and towers,” it said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The affected systems are:

  • Commando system: affecting residents of Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill. All three systems are critically low to empty.
  • Soweto systems: Eagle Nest, Glenvista and Naturena reservoirs are at critically low levels.
  • Central systems: Crown Gardens and Alan Manor reservoirs are at critically low levels. Pumps supplying Crown Gardens tower have been isolated due to low reservoir levels.
  • South Hills Tower is on bypass supply due to lower supply from Rand Water's Meyer's Hill reservoir.

Joburg Water said the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are affected. Water is being provided through mobile tankers to the hospitals to sustain their supply.

Water is being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers.

TimesLIVE

Giyani residents take to streets to demand water

The people’s patience for the R3bn Nandoni water project, which the government has not been able to complete after 14 years, reached a boiling point ...
News
8 hours ago

Water shortages hit parts of Joburg

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in high-lying areas of the city of possible water outages due to power trips at a Rand Water purification ...
News
3 days ago

Stellenbosch PhD student’s water quality innovation draws applause in New York

A digital application by a PhD student at Stellenbosch University (SU) that provides information about water quality in water supply systems has ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...