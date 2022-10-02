×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hackers raid Tito Mboweni’s bank account

02 October 2022 - 14:15
Mpho Koka Journalist

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s bank account was raided by thieves who stole R19,000 from him on Saturday night.

Mboweni confirmed this to Sowetan on Sunday, saying the money was taken from his cheque account but he refused to disclose the name of the bank...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...