Hackers raid Tito Mboweni’s bank account
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s bank account was raided by thieves who stole R19,000 from him on Saturday night.
Mboweni confirmed this to Sowetan on Sunday, saying the money was taken from his cheque account but he refused to disclose the name of the bank...
