Friends join epic walker Manganya to help underprivileged children

Thami Manganya, who walked more 800km from Johannesburg to Dutywa in the Eastern Cape in 2021 to raise resources for underprivileged schoolchildren, is at it again with another mission to help more needy children.
Dutywa-born Manganya, a Wits University graduate and now SABC intern, understands what it means to go to school with worn-out shoes and to carry books in plastic bags.
Many children in the province still walk barefoot to school, with some wearing torn non-school shoes and carrying their books in plastic bags.
Manganya started his walk along the N2 from former president Nelson Mandela’s home village in Qunu to Ngcingwana village in Dutywa, the home village of former president Thabo Mbeki, with friends Sihle Luma and Asithandile Ntunja, a Wits master’s student
The walk, which started on Wednesday and is set to conclude on Friday, is nearly 70km.
Shortly after finishing Thursday’s walk in Colosa village, Manganya said the journey so far had been fulfilling, having garnered some support from the public, though he was not keen on revealing how much had been contributed.
Day one was about 32km from Qunu to Candu village in Dutywa.
Thursday’s walk went from Candu to Colosa village, about 20km, and on Friday they will walk about 10km to Ngcingwana village.
In 2021, Good Samaritans donated about R15,000, the office of the premier provided 250 pairs of school shoes, 250 school bags and 30 calculators and the Mbhashe municipality donated 50 pairs of shoes and 50 calculators, Manganya said.
“I decided on a walk linking the villages of the former presidents because I’m fighting for the same cause that they were fighting for – which is bettering the lives of those who are less privileged,” Manganya said.
His home is village of Cungwini is between the villages of the former presidents.
He dubbed the venture "The Long Walk to Resources".
“Last time about 500 children benefited from the initiative.
“I’m hoping more will benefit this year because far more than 500 children are struggling. It could be that we managed to help 1% of children struggling in the province.
“I know I will not get to help everyone, but I want to help out as much as I can.”
He said he was also looking at measures beyond walking to continue with his community development work.
Luma, from Sawutana village in Dutywa, who also walked alongside Manganya in 2021, said he decided to join the cause as its mission resonated with him.
“It’s a problem we grew up with and around, so I saw it fit to join in.
“It’s just ways of trying to find a solution to the problems and I like activities like that.
Luma also helps high school pupils with their applications for varsity entry and NSFAS.
“I try to help out as many as I can.
“We are tired, but this walk is much better than last year because we are walking in territory familiar to us. We are hoping to help many young children.”
Manganya called on people to donate whatever little they could spare.
“Some children end up dropping out of school because they don’t have uniforms and some children from child-headed families end up leaving school to work and provide for their siblings.
“We are asking people to spare what they can for those less fortunate.”
Manganya can be reached on 063-368-1964 and on his social media platform as Thami Manganya on Facebook and Thami-Manganya on Twitter.
Friends join epic walker Manganya to help underprivileged children
Long Walk to Resources link villages of former presidents
Image: Supplied
Manganya embarks on 900km journey to raise funds for rural schools in Eastern Cape
