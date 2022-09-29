Makhubele's election as speaker a bid to overthrow 'arrogant' DA
ANC calls for Phalatse to resign as a mayor
29 September 2022 - 08:35
The writing may be on the wall for City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse after Cope’s Colleen Makhubele was elected as the new speaker of the metro beating the DA's candidate by a landslide.
On Wednesday, Makhubele, who was contesting against DA’s Alex Christians, received 141 votes while Christians got 129...
Makhubele's election as speaker a bid to overthrow 'arrogant' DA
ANC calls for Phalatse to resign as a mayor
The writing may be on the wall for City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse after Cope’s Colleen Makhubele was elected as the new speaker of the metro beating the DA's candidate by a landslide.
On Wednesday, Makhubele, who was contesting against DA’s Alex Christians, received 141 votes while Christians got 129...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos